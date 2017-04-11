Letters to My Mom Contest





Love, beauty, warmth, caring – everything that’s wrapped up in why we love our moms! With Mother’s Day 2017 fast approaching, we’ve partnered up with our friends at Raincoast Books and Publishers Group Canada to offer you a chance to win 1 of 10 fantastic prize packages brimming with new book releases and beautiful ways to correspond and make memories for moms and more!

All you have to do for your chance to win is fill out and submit the entry form below.

EACH PRIZE PACKAGE INCLUDES

___________________________

Letters to My Mom by Lea Redmond

Mom will truly treasure this keepsake forever. The twelve fold-and-mail-style envelopes (ten prompted, two blank) invite sons and daughters to capture memories and express gratitude for Mom, seal up the envelopes with the included stickers, and postdate the letters. When Mom breaks the seals in the future, she’ll receive an invaluable gift: a tangible reflection of her child’s love. More…









Bad Girls Throughout History by Ann Chen

Aphra Behn, first female professional writer. Sojourner Truth, activist and abolitionist. Ada Lovelace, first computer programmer. Marie Curie, first woman to win the Nobel Prize. Joan Jett, godmother of punk. The 100 revolutionary women highlighted in this gorgeously illustrated book were bad in the best sense of the word: they challenged the status quo and changed the rules for all who followed. More…













The House of New Beginnings by Lucy Diamond

Number 11 Princes Square looks just like the other houses on the Brighton seafront: a Regency terrace with elegant sash windows, a winding staircase and post piled up in the hall for its tenants. It might be part of the city’s history, but it’s also a place of brand new beginnings. Georgie has followed her childhood sweetheart to Brighton but is determined to carve out a career in journalism for herself. Throwing herself into the city’s delights is fun and exciting, but before she knows it, she’s sliding into all kinds of trouble. More…















Emily Dickinson Notecards by Princeton Architectural Press

An icon of American poetry, Emily Dickinson was also an avid gardener and botanist. Her knowledge of the natural world profoundly influenced her poetry, her gardens inspiring the language and metaphors of her poems. This stunning notecard collection contains four distinctive Emily Dickinson passages on the nature and passage of time, inspiring both sender and receiver to savor life’s precious moments. More…







Bobbi Brown Beauty From the Inside Out by Bobbi Brown with Sara Bliss

Bestselling author and world-famous makeup artist Bobbi Brown reveals her secrets to radiant beauty in this gorgeous lifestyle guide. Featuring the best beauty food recipes, fitness tailoring, recommendations on nutrients, and restorative yoga and mindfulness, Bobbi lays the foundation for beauty from within. More…













City of Friends by Joanna Trollope

The twentieth stunning book from the lauded bestselling author, Joanna Trollope. The day Stacey Grant loses her job feels like the last day of her life. Or at least, the only life she’d ever known. For who was she if not a City high-flyer, Senior Partner at one of the top private equity firms in London? As Stacey starts to reconcile her old life with the new – one without professional achievements or meetings, but instead, long days at home with her dog and ailing mother, waiting for her successful husband to come home – she at least has The Girls to fall back on. More…













Floret Farm’s Cut Flower Garden by Erin Benzakein and Julie Chai

From Erin Benzakein, a leader in the locaflor farm-to-centerpiece movement and owner of internationally renowned Floret Flower Farm, Cut Flower Garden is equal parts instruction and inspiration-a book overflowing with lush photography of magnificent flowers and breathtaking arrangements organized by season. This beautiful guide to growing, harvesting, and arranging gorgeous blooms year-round gives readers vital tools to nurture a stunning flower garden and use their blossoms to create show stopping arrangements. More…













The Moth Catcher by Ann Cleeves

The Moth Catcher is the seventh book in Ann Cleeves’ Vera Stanhope series – now the major ITV detective drama Vera, starring Brenda Blethyn. Life seems perfect in Valley Farm, a quiet community in Northumberland. Then a shocking discovery shatters the silence. The owners of a big country house have employed a house-sitter, a young ecologist named Patrick, to look after the place while they’re away. But Patrick is found dead by the side of the lane into the valley – a beautiful, lonely place to die. More…















Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk by Kathleen Rooney

It’s the last day of 1984, and 85-year-old Lillian Boxfish is about to take a walk. As she crosses the unsafe landscape of a run-down Manhattan, a city anxious after an attack by a still-at-large subway vigilante, she encounters bartenders, bodega clerks, chauffeurs, security guards, bohemians, criminals, children, parents, and parents-to-be-in surprising moments of generosity and grace. As she strolls, she recalls a long and eventful life that included a brief reign as the highest-paid advertising woman in America, cut short by marriage, motherhood, divorce, and a breakdown. More…







Get social with Raincoast Books:

Get social with Publishers Group Canada:

Contest closes May 10, 2017 at 11:59pm ET.

One entry per day per valid email address.

Must be 19 years or older to enter. Contest not open to residents of Québec.